INDIANAPOLIS — Exactly 113 Derek Jeter World Series rings were seized in Indianapolis by the United States Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field Office, according to the organization’s Twitter account.

On Tuesday, June 13, officers took the shipment of Yankee championship rings into custody. The shipment was headed from China to New York and intercepted at the FedEx facility Tuesday night. The confiscated rings violated the MLB’s trademark.

If these rings were real, Customs said they would be worth around $169,500

