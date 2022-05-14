CEDAR GROVE, Ind. — Indiana State Police recently launched an investigation after an officer in Franklin County shot and injured a man who is said to have started a shootout with officers on Friday night.

An initial investigation by ISP detectives has shown that deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to an address on Main Street in Cedar Grove, Ind. after receiving a report of an adult male who was suicidal and had a gun, ISP said in a release Saturday.

Upon arrival, the deputies said the man was still in possession of a firearm. Investigators said they believe the man fired at least one shot at the officers.

The deputies then returned fire, shooting the suspect at least one time. No officers were injured in the incident.

The deputies provided immediate medical attention to the suspect, ISP said. He was then taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested the Indiana State Police conduct the investigation into the incident, which is ongoing. The name of the suspect as well as the name of the officers involved are being withheld at this time.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for review, ISP said.