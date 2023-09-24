RICHMOND, Ind. — Authorities in Wayne County are still searching for a man who broke into a home and ran off after he was shot at by the homeowner.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home in the 1800 block of Porterfield Road. The homeowner told investigators he located and shot at a man who was inside his residence.

The sheriff’s office, however, said there is no evidence the suspect had been shot.

The homeowner told investigators that three guns had been stolen during the home invasion.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Richmond Police Department and the Indiana State Police, spent much of Saturday evening searching for the suspect, but he remains at-large.

The suspect was described as a white male with thin hair, wearing no shirt and has tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393.