Department of Labor: Top Golf franchise fails to pay overtime to qualified managerial staff, Fishers location included

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor revealed Top Golf, which owns a location in Fishers, has failed to pay overtime to eligible managerial staff members.

What started as the discovery of violations at the company’s location in Loudon, Virginia eventually resulted in the recovery of $750,063 in back wages for 255 employees in 25 states. In Indiana, the investigation resulted in five employees recovering a total of $18,850.67.

A corporate-wide investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division discovered the Dallas-based company paid event sales managers and event sales consultants a salary plus commission but failed to pay the overtime premium to employees who worked over 40 hours in a given workweek.

“Employers cannot evade federal overtime requirements by simply giving an employee a manager’s title,” said Wage and Hour Southwest Regional Administrator Betty Campbell. “This case should serve as a clear warning and prompt other employers to review their pay practices.”

