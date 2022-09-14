It’s a foggy start to our Wednesday morning across most of the state. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across central Indiana until 10 AM. Be sure to allow yourself extra time for your morning commute. Many locations are seeing visibility at a 1/2 mile or less. Some school are on a two hour delay. You can find that list here.

Sunny and warm

After the fog burns off this morning, the day will be filled with mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures. Our dry air mass and brilliant sunshine will allow the temperature to rise very quickly. By the lunch hour, we’ll be in the mid 70s, about 10° warmer than the lunch hour yesterday. In the afternoon, high temperatures will peak near 80°, which is very close to the average high temperature for this time of year.

Heating up!

A dry and sunny pattern is setting up. Temperatures will be warming daily from now into next week and a return of summery heat is on the way. 90° temperatures return to the region early next week and the 8-14 day outlook is suggesting the probably of above average temperatures to stick around into the last week of September. The official start to the fall season officially kicks off on September 22nd. As of right now, long-range computer models would suggest that summer won’t be ready to hand over the seasonal reign to fall.