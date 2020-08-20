Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Woody Myers’ plan for equity and inclusion

INDIANAPOLIS — Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers said if he is elected governor of Indiana, he will treat Indiana’s equity and inclusion problems like a physician an Intensive Care Unit.

“I’ve never shied away from a big challenge, that’s why I became a critical care physician, because that’s where the sickest patients in the hospital happen to be,” said Myers. “I want to help my state whose needs are now equivalent to being in an ICU. Indiana has got lots and lots of diagnoses that need to be treated. I believe I’m the guy to roll up my sleeves, put on my scrubs and get in there and do it.”

In his political ad for governor, democrat Woody Myers uses his first-hand experiences as a physician and former Indiana State Health Commissioner to point out Indiana’s lack of inclusion and equity.

“Even medicine is not immune to racism, bigotry and ignorance,” he said in the video named, A Broken System.

Myers wants to immediately increase the number of COVID-19 testing sites in minority areas, decrease the number of women and infants dying during childbirth and expand health care access.

“Medicare for many many more,” said Myers, “Medicaid and private insurance as well.”

Myers also stressed equality in education must be a top priority. He wants to increase teacher salaries and change the funding formula to benefit underserved communities.

“We need a much more aggressive set of policy changes for K-12 education in Indiana where African American students suffer disproportionately,” said Myers.

Dr. Myers said he will also fight for environmental justice.

“Minority communities suffer disproportionately from pollutants within the air and in the water and that needs to be more aggressively addressed through the department of environmental management, the Indiana Department of Health and the Department of Natural Resources,” said Myers.

If Myers is elected as governor he said he’ll push for body cameras on every law enforcement officer in the state.

His plan includes criminal justice policy changes as well.

“Including a ban on the use of chokeholds, new training for implicit bias, funding for the law enforcement academy so we can provide more opportunity for the officers to understand these issues,” explained Myers.

Myers said Indiana has a long way to go when it comes to equity, inclusion and opportunity. However, he pointed out Hoosiers have made progress — he’s proof.

“Because here I am as a candidate for this job, I’m the only African American candidate for governor in America today. I’m the only physician candidate for governor in America today,” said Myers.

We reached out to the Indiana Republican Party for a response to Myers’ plan for equity and inclusion in the state. Spokesperson Jake Oakman sent the following:

“I’ve seen this movie (film) from Woody before. Take 50% of what Holcomb’s already done or is currently doing, add a few items the far left wing of his party can grasp, call it a plan and hope for the best. The fact of the matter is Governor Holcomb’s address to the state is being widely praised for its scope and for the tangible steps he’s immediately taking. Woody is out of step with the Indiana Legislative Black Caucus that said it was “pleased to see the governor taking steps in the right direction to address equity and inclusion in Indiana.” These action items are on top of the things the governor has already done that continue to have a positive impact on Indiana’s Black and minority communities. Governor Holcomb expanded HIP 2.0, signed “ban the box legislation,” expanded Pre-K, prioritized lowering infant and maternal mortality (which is now the lowest it has been in several years), created next level jobs, etc. Tuesday’s speech builds on this foundation and really drives home to all Hoosiers Governor Holcomb’s commitment to building One Indiana for All. The Governor has a strong record in this regard and is doing more every day, because he knows there’s more to do.“ Indiana Republican Party spokesperson Jake Oakman

Republican Governor Eric Holcomb released his plan for equity and inclusion on Tuesday.

Click here to learn more and read his full speech on the topic.