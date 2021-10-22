Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint at Kokomo Fazoli’s

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Fazoli’s restaurant.

The Kokomo Police Department said the robbery took place at the Fazoli’s located at 622 South Reed Road around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a delivery driver who said a black man entered his semi-trailer and demanded his wallet while pointing a silver firearm at him. The driver said the man ordered him to the ground, threatening to shoot him.

After handing over his wallet, the driver told police the robber ordered him to count to ten while face down on the ground before running north, entering a vehicle. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Belvedere.

Police were able to gather surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle, described as a white Buick Rendezvous with dark trim. The suspect is described as a 5’10” Black man. He is approximately 130 pounds and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a black facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.