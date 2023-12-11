MUNCIE, Ind. — A dispute over an Apple Watch led to a person being run over by a car in Delaware County on Friday.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, Lindsey M. Lehman drove to a hotel in Muncie to return an Apple Watch that had been left in her car. When she arrived, she spoke with a person who came to retrieve the watch from her on behalf of their significant other.

Lindsey Marie Lehman

Police reported that Lehman told them the person spat at her, cussed at her, punched her in the face and poked her in the chest during the exchange of the watch. She then told police she put the vehicle in drive and drove away. During her interview with investigators, Lehman said she wasn’t sure if she had hit the person as she drove away from the hotel.

According to court documents, police interviewed the person Lehman hit with her car in the back of an ambulance at the hotel. Incident reports indicate medics told police the victim’s leg had been broken during the exchange.

Investigators then spoke with hotel employees and reviewed video footage pertaining to the incident. Court documents indicate the video showed the victim leaning into the window of a silver Kia Optima with “heavy front-end damage.” Lehman told police her car had been damaged before the incident because she had hit a deer.

As the video continued, the victim began to walk away from the car. Court documents indicate the vehicle then accelerated, collided with the victim and left the hotel’s parking lot. The victim then hopped on one foot toward the hotel’s front door to try to get assistance.

Police received calls about the incident from both the victim and Lehman. Per court documents, Lehman called dispatch and stated she had been spit on at the hotel and “possibly” hit a person with her car. Police then located Lehman and the interview ensued.

Lehman has been preliminarily charged with aggravated battery causing permanent disfigurement and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that caused serious bodily injuries.

A court date has not yet been set for Lehman. Police did not report what happened to the Apple Watch that spurred the incident.