Delaware County teen killed after being struck by car, reportedly while skateboarding

MUNCIE, Ind. — According to the Muncie Star Press, a 16-year-old Delaware County boy was killed Tuesday while reportedly riding a skateboard.

The Star Press said Donald Lee Marker III was pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after being struck by a car.

According to authorities, the incident was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Memorial Drive and Tillotson Avenue, near a bridge over Buck Creek south of the intersection.

Muncie police said no charges are anticipated against an 18-year-old who was driving the car involved.

According to the Star Press, Marker had recently finished his junior year at Yorktown High School, and his funeral is set for Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

