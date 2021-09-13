Delaware County teen creates back-to-school jeans drive

DELAWARE COUNTY — A Delaware County teen is collecting jeans to give away a new pair for those who may not be able to afford them.

Seventeen-year-old Averie Jamison created the Fresh Threads jeans drive. She set up at the Delaware County Fairgrounds at the beginning of school to hand out the jeans.

“I just want to help out as many people as I possibly can,” said Jamison.

She got the idea to create the drive so that everyone can start the school year off with a fresh pair. She says new jeans are something she always wants each year, and she wanted to do what she could for others.

She did the drive for the second time this year and she’s already collecting jeans for next year so she can give away even more.

“It was so cool to see these little kids run up to me and be like I want a brand new pair of jeans and I’d be like OK I have some for you. And then hand them to them and their smiles would just light up and be one of the best things I’ve ever seen before. Just to see the happiness on every child’s face.”

The first year she got more than 200 pairs of jeans and had some left over, so she decided to do it again, but this year she got a late start because of COVID.

“Starting now would be amazing because I ran out of kids’ jeans within the first hour of the jeans drive,” Jamison said.

“I started out late because of COVID, we didn’t know if we could do it this year, so we found out very late and my school actually helped me, we had a hat day if you bring in a pair of jeans, so that was very helpful.”

She collects sizes as small as 4-T and all the way up to plus sizes for both boys and girls. They are asking for either brand new or gently used with no stains.

If you’re interested in donating, you can contact Jamison on Instagram.