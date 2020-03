Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a K9 officer.

K9 Billy served with the department for 8 years, apprehending criminals and responding to bomb call outs.

“Billy almost always had a tennis ball wherever he went,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

The department asked people to keep Corporal Dave Williams and his family in their thoughts as they deal with the loss.