December will get off to a mild start across central Indiana

November has been a cool month with temperatures averaging three degrees below the norm This has also been a dry month with just over an inch of rain. After a chilly start to the week, a warm up is on the way and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a warm front will move across the state and bring rain. As the front moves through highs will reach in the 50s Wednesday. The warm up will continue through Friday with highs near 60 degrees. A cold front will move across the state Friday and bring another chance for light rain. Ahead of the front highs rise in the 50s during the morning. As colder air moves in behind the front temperatures will fall.

Expect mainly dry, cooler weather, with highs in the 40s for the Big Ten Championship Weekend.

