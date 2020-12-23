December on pace to be Indiana’s deadliest month for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS. — December is on pace to be the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Indiana. November holds that grim record right now.

As of December 21, 1,469 Hoosiers have died of coronavirus this month. The virus killed 982 people during the first 21 days of November.

According to data posted Tuesday on the state’s dashboard, 1,592 people died of COVID-19 last month.

“We thought the worse was in the spring,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive at Community Health Network.

Doctors are seeing patients die of COVID-19 more often now than ever before.

“December is going to be the worst month with well over 2,000 Hoosiers passing away and right around the holidays,” Dr. Yeleti explained.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 is killing an average of 69 Hoosiers per day.

“That is like a small air plane crashing every single day,” Dr. Yeleti. “We get terrified about one air plane crashing, but think of every single day of the month.”

December has seen nearly 500 more deaths than at this point in November, and there is still more than a week before the new year. During a challenging fall and winter, there is some hope as healthcare workers receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Yeleti is still worried about what may come in the weeks ahead.

“January will be worse than December,” he said. “Because although the vaccine is starting, the effects of the vaccine we are not going to see for at least two, three, four months.”

More than 7,200 people have died of COVID-19 in Indiana since March. The state has recorded more than 40% of its COVID-19 deaths in November and December.