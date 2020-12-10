Decade-long Christmas display tradition coming to an end on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – Homeowners on Indianapolis’ south side are hanging up the Christmas lights one last time.

People on the south side know the Garrigus family for their elaborate Christmas display. But now, it’s coming to an end. Billy and Cathy Garrigus have decked out their house on Edgewood Avenue for Christmas for the last 12 years. Now they decided to pass on the tradition.

A younger couple bought up everything they have. The display will move to Southport for the 2021 Christmas season. Billy and Cathy said they loved doing this, but they are ready to pass the torch.

“We just felt like the kids needed a little bit of normalcy with everything that’s going on today and if we can bring a little cheer, we’ve done our part,” Billy said.

“I want everybody to have a good and safe Christmas,” Cathy added. “We’ve loved doing this for the last 12 years, and we’re gonna miss everybody’s kind words, cards, letters.”

The Garrigus family usually starts putting up the display in early November. They advised the new couple to do the same. They will be on hand to help them out. They also told the new owners to make sure the neighbors know, as traffic can get pretty bad with the Christmas fans driving by.