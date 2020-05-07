Debby Knox, Bob Donaldson to anchor national CBS newscasts from Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The national broadcast of “CBS Weekend News” is coming to you live from Indy this weekend.

WTTV CBS4 will host the newscast, which reaches some 120 million U.S. television households, at our studios in Indianapolis on Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10.

Since CBS News’ studios in New York have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBS-owned stations and affiliates across the country have assisted in delivering the network’s national newscasts to viewers.

Veteran journalists Debby Knox and Bob Donaldson will handle the live anchoring duties. Knox anchors beginning Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Donaldson hosts Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

“We are excited and honored to bring the CBS Weekend News to viewers across the country from right here in Indianapolis,” CJ Hoyt, news director for WTTV CBS4 and WXIN FOX59, said. “Debby Knox and Bob Donaldson are experienced journalists who are more than capable of delivering the day’s big stories. And any chance we get to showcase the Hoosier spirit is a welcome one.”

Knox has been a staple in Indiana homes for nearly four decades.

After 33 years of anchoring and reporting in Indiana, Debby retired from WISH-TV in 2013.

On January 1, 2015, she came out of retirement when CBS Affiliate Programming moved from WISH to WTTV CBS4, debuting as the co-anchor for the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. newscasts with Donaldson.

Donaldson has been at the center of news coverage in central Indiana for nearly three decades.

He became the lead anchor in Indianapolis at WXIN FOX59 in 1991 when the station started its award-winning newscast, FOX59 News at 10.

In 2015, when CBS Affiliate Programming moved from WISH to WXIN’s sister station, WTTV, Bob took on the role of anchoring for both stations until 2017, when he moved to WTTV CBS4 full time.