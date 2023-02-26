LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A death investigation is underway in Lawrence County after a male was found dead Friday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office found a deceased male, identified as 42-year-old James Stewart, after responding to a 911 call from the 1100 block of Lafayette Avenue. The deceased male was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound inside a camper in the area. LCSO said it is investigating to determine whether the fatal gunshot wound was purposely self-inflicted, an accident or if the shooting was performed by another person. An autopsy is set to take place on March 1 along with toxicology and ballistic testing.

