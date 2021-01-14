Death of woman found in street investigated by Anderson police

ANDERSON, Ind.– The Anderson Police Department (APD) is investigating the death of a 52-year-old Anderson woman.

Police said a body was found on the 2200 block of W. 16th Street early Thursday morning.

APD officers were sent to around 2:00 a.m. and found a woman unresponsive and lying in the street with injuries.

Medics were called to the scene but police said she did not survive.

Authorities suspect that a vehicle “may have played a roll in the woman’s death, based on findings from the scene.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call APD at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.