Death investigation underway after body of missing man found in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE Ind.– A death investigation is underway after the body of a missing Indiana man was found in the White River in Morgan County.

Joe Lee Thompson

The man, 59-year-old Joe Lee Thompson, was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Crawford County on Aug. 26.

On Aug. 30, deputies were called to the White River Three Rivers public access site located off of State Road 67, just north of the State Road 39 north junction.

An autopsy was performed on Aug. 31. The results of a toxicology report are still pending and the cause of death has not yet been determined. Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time, however.

Anyone with additional information about Thompson’s death should call Morgan County Detective Josh Sparrow through the Morgan County 911 Dispatch Center at 765-342-5544.