Death investigation underway after body found on side of the road in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the ditch Friday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 21500 block of Overdorf Road around 3:15 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the ditch on the side of the road.

The victim is a white man aged approximately 41-60 years old. Detectives have yet to make an identification of the victim as of the time of this report.

Detectives along with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are treating this investigation as a homicide and do not believe the victim died at this location.

Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or Det. Greg Lockheart of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282.