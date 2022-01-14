Death investigation leads to discovery of 2 young girls living in filth on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation on Indy’s south side leads to a disgusting discovery by IMPD, two young girls living in unsanitary conditions.

Police were called to a home on Alice avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday night after a man reported his wife was dead inside.

The woman was found lying dead in a doorway and two young girls, 9 and 11-years-old, were allegedly living in filth.

According to the affidavit, upon entering the home to investigate, IMPD officers were overwhelmed by a “repulsive stench” of trash and rotten food piled several feet high.

The court documents continue that one of the girls was found on a urine soaked mattress surrounded by a “sea of used diapers” and waste.

That girl was removed from the home and taken to Riley Hospital with bed sores.

The Department of Child Services took her sister away.

Police arrested their father, Charles Lowe, for neglect of a dependent.

“Raising families is all of our responsibilities,” said Sandy Runkle with Prevent Child Abuse Indiana.

While neighbors on the street say they didn’t notice any signs of neglect until after police arrived, Sandy Runkle urges everyone to watch for warning signs of neglect and report those issues to police.

“Every adult in Indiana is a mandatory reporter. The law states anyone who has reason to believe a child is a victim of abuse or neglect has to make a report,” said Runkle.

For their part, police say the cause of death remains under investigation.

After being arrested, the suspect claimed his wife hit her head in the bedroom days earlier and hadn’t been feeling well before her death.

The suspect remains behind bars on a $60,000 bond at the Marion County jail.

He’s due in court for an initial hearing next week.