INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and six others injured after a violent Saturday night unfolded in Indianapolis, leaving IMPD to respond to several scenes in the overnight hours.

The first being a walk in incident at Community Hospital East along North Ritter Ave on the city’s east side before 7:30 Saturday night. Police were unable to provide information or the condition of the person injured.

Then around 9 o’clock IMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting along East 34th Street near Emerson Ave where police found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene moments later.

IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner said the presence of fireworks and overall more activity during the July 4th holiday weekend makes things difficult on officers – though most are able to quickly decipher the difference between gunshots and fireworks.

“It’s getting near the fourth of July. People were having cookouts, I mean you smell the BBQ in the air, there’s a lot of people out – it’s a fairly nice night, it’s not as hot as it has been, so I don’t know if there was some sort of organized gathering… but families are getting together,” Buckner said. “If you’ve been in Indianapolis during (a holiday)… you’ll know the difference. I mean most of these booms you can tell are just fireworks. I’ve been doing this for 32 years and you can distinctly tell between a gunshot and a firework most times.”

Buckner said the man who died was in his 50’s, he continued to say the shooting evolved from an apparent argument in the street. The shooter fled and it’s not clear what the two were fighting about though IMPD says several witnesses are communicating with police.

A stabbing at Pins Mechanical Company, a popular duckpin style bowling arcade and bar prompted police to the Bottleworks District of downtown around 10 p.m. Police found a person suffering from stab wounds and took them to the hospital where they are recovering – a suspect was also taken into custody.

Then just before 11p.m. IMPD says a road rage incident quickly turned to gunfire on the northwest side of town along Gateway Court where police found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. While the shooting occurred at the Eagle Cove Apartments, Buckner and IMPD officers aren’t entirely certain where the road rage incident itself unfolded.

“It almost sounds like it may have occurred over on High School Road or maybe on 38th St and they followed them in here and then… they actually pulled up against them down the way here and got out and unloaded on em… and shot both of them,” Buckner said. “We’re looking for a black, two door sedan that might have been involved in the incident.”

Both men are recovering in the hospital, last listed in stable condition, though Buckner said due to the locations of their injuries their conditions could quickly change.

Police then responded to two more reports of persons shot walking in to Community East Hospital. The first being Sunday morning at 4:30, followed by another at 5:45. Their conditions are also not fully known at this time.

Police say while several witnesses have come forward, they still need assistance from anyone else who may have heard or seen anything suspicious last night – you can call CrimeStoppers at 317.262.TIPS to anonymously report what you know.