INDIANAPOLIS – A deadly vehicle fire killed one person and shut down all eastbound lanes on I-70 to shut down, according to the Indiana State Police.

According to INDOT, the vehicle the fire was between MM 90.7 to 95.7, which is between Post Road to 400 West, which is three miles east of Cumberland.

INDOT says all eastbound lanes have been shutdown since 12:30 Sunday morning. All westbound lanes were originally blocked, but were reopened at around 2:00 a.m.

Indiana State Police says the lanes should be open within the next 30 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.