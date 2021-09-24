Deadly stabbing under investigation on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indy’s northeast side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 9100 block of Cavalier Court shortly before 10:30 Friday night on a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a female with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The female was transportated to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.