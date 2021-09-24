Deadly stabbing under investigation on Indy’s northeast side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indy’s northeast side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 9100 block of Cavalier Court shortly before 10:30 Friday night on a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a female with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The female was transportated to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News