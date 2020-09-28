Deadly shooting under investigation on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near west side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Tremont Street, located in a neighborhood near Belmont Avenue and Michigan Street.

Police confirmed one person was deceased from a gunshot wound.

At this time, no further information has been released as police continue to respond and investigate.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.