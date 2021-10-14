58-year-old man killed in shooting on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of St. Paul Street in the area near Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue.

Police said officers responding to the scene found a 58-year-old man lying in the side yard of a house.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

This is the second shooting this week to occur in this area, another happening near Bradbury and St. Paul late Monday.

Police on scene confirmed detectives were looking into “activity here (a) couple nights ago” but said at this time they could not say if the deadly shooting was related to the Monday night shooting.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.