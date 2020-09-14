Deadly shooting under investigation on Indy’s east side

The scene of a deadly shooting near Colorado Ave and Washington St.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A deadly shooting is under investigation on Indianapolis’s east side that left one person dead.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of N. Colorado Avenue and E. Washington Street.

Police confirm a victim is deceased as a result of a shooting.

At this time, no additional information has been released as police respond to the scene and begin their investigation.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.