Death investigation on Indy’s east side

The scene on Shortridge Road where a deadly shooting is under investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway on Indy’s east side after a man was found dead inside an apartment.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to the 200 block of N. Shortridge Road at Abbey Meadows Apartments around 8:30 p.m. for a welfare check and discovered the deceased.

Initially, police reported the incident as a deadly shooting, but after preliminary investigation police walked back the injury as a gunshot wound and said the trauma that caused the man’s death was “undetermined”.

Police say detectives have also not determined if the man’s death was a result of criminal activity.

Investigators are speaking to residents of the apartment complex to try and gather information about the deceased to help determine what exactly occurred in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.