Deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side, police investigating

The scene at the Lafayette Road I-65 off ramp where someone has been shot and killed.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s northwest side on Sunday.

According to police, officers were dispatched near 7 p.m. to the I-65 off ramp near Lafayette Road at mile marker 121.

Police confirm a person was shot and killed at the scene.

According to INDOT, the I-65 off ramp to Lafayette Road is closed. Lafayette Road is also close din this area.

At this time, no other information has been released as authorities continue to respond and investigate the scene.