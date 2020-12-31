Deadly shooting on city’s northeast side; 244th of the year

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead in a shooting incident involving a vehicle on the city’s northeast side early Thursday.

The incident unfolded when officers arrived in the 2200 block of E. 39th St., and located a car that had driven into a yard and then rolled back into the street. The male victim was found in the driver’s seat. He was treated at the scene, and then declared deceased.

The deadly shooting marks the city’s 244th homicide in 2020–the deadliest year on record for the city.

No suspect information has been released.