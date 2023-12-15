INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting on Indy’s near north side has been ruled a homicide.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were called to a home near 22nd and Illinois and found a man shot to death upstairs.

That victim, identified as 44-year-old John Bonilla Junior, passed away on scene.

Police are still investigating exactly what led to the deadly shooting. So far, the motive for the murder remains a mystery.

“We’re not sure. We don’t have a suspect in custody at this time,” said IMPD officer William Young. “We’re still trying to determine exactly what occurred.”

Police say multiple people live inside the building and there are more than a dozen video cameras on the outside, but it’s not clear yet if those cameras captured any information on a possible suspect.

“We were out there canvasing the area yesterday and today looking for video footage. There are cameras so hopefully they picked up something,” said Young.

IMPD reminds everyone that officers can’t solve violent crimes unless the public does their part and speaks up.

“The community always plays a critical role whenever we have a homicide investigation. This year we’ve made a significant number of arrests and we’ve done that based on info and tips the community has provided us,” said Young.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.