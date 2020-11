LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

They say a man shot at the intersection of 50th St and Franklin Rd just before 5:30 a.m. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man was seen interacting with someone inside a car before getting shot.

If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers.