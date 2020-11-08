Deadly interstate accident under investigation on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirm a fatal interstate accident is under investigation on Indy’s south side.
The accident occurred on 465 westbound near the US 31 S exit, near mile marker 1.6. At this time two right lanes are closed as the investigation continues.
According to an INDOT alert, the accident was said to have involved a motorcycle.
State Police have not released any further information at this time about the crash outside of confirming there was indeed a fatality.
This story will be updated once more information has been released.