Deadly interstate accident under investigation on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirm a fatal interstate accident is under investigation on Indy’s south side.

The accident occurred on 465 westbound near the US 31 S exit, near mile marker 1.6. At this time two right lanes are closed as the investigation continues.

According to an INDOT alert, the accident was said to have involved a motorcycle.

State Police have not released any further information at this time about the crash outside of confirming there was indeed a fatality.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.

#TrafficAlert



I-465 westbound is closed at I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis as Troopers investigate a fatal crash.



Expected to reopen within one hour — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) November 8, 2020