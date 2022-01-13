Deadly I-69 crash near Morgan and Johnson county line under investigation

At least one person is dead following a crash on I-69 Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. on I-69 North at Banta Road in Morgan County.

According to a tweet by the Bargersville Fire Department, the crash is just south of State Road 144 and has shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of I-69.

Bargersville Deputy Chief Michael Pruitt confirmed the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. The male driver of the pickup truck died.

Officials will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

