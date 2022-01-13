Deadly I-69 crash near Morgan and Johnson county line under investigation

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

At least one person is dead following a crash on I-69 Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. on I-69 North at Banta Road in Morgan County.

According to a tweet by the Bargersville Fire Department, the crash is just south of State Road 144 and has shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of I-69.

Bargersville Deputy Chief Michael Pruitt confirmed the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. The male driver of the pickup truck died.

Officials will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.