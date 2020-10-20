Deadly crimes on the near northeast side investigated by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS – A man’s body is found burned on the side of the road on Indy’s near northeast side. Police are investigating what led up to that death, as well as another homicide days earlier on the same side of town.

Couch cushions and other trash litters the scene on 37th Street where the man was found burned Monday night.

An IMPD officer on patrol noticed something on fire, and after stopping to investigate, discovered what turned out to be a human body.

“We didn’t know initially if there was suspicious circumstances, but obviously it is suspicious that a body was on fire on the side of the road,” said IMPD Lt. Kerry Buckner.

IMPD homicide detectives claim the victim’s body showed signs of trauma, but it’s not clear exactly how the victim died or a motive for the killing.

“It’s still too early to tell why he died, but it does appear he was dead before he was set on fire,” said Buckner.

While it’s not clear what led up to that death, the killing took place less than two miles away from a deadly shooting, also on the near northeast side.

Police were called to that homicide Friday night on Parker Avenue.

That victim has now been identified by family as 18-year-old Randall Jenkins. His mother believes her son, who she called Randy, was killed by another teen during a dispute over a young child.

His death marks the 23rd homicide this year involving a victim 18 years or younger.

Family provided photo of Randal Jenkins.

Jenkins’ mother didn’t want to talk on camera, but did say she wishes everyone would learn to settle their conflicts without gunfire.

The two deaths don’t appear to be connected in any way, aside from their proximity.

Because the body on 37th Street was burned, the identity of that victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on either case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.