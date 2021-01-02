Deadly crash under investigation in Hancock County

HANOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after one person was killed in a head-on crash just west of Greenfield Friday evening.

The department said the crash happened in the area of County Road 200 North and Sugar Creek Trail around 5:45 p.m. The crash involved a 2016 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Volkwagen Passat.

An inital investigation into the crash determined the person driving the Nissan left the roadway, causing the vehcile to hit a guardrail end. This impact forced the vehicle into the path of the Volkswagen, resulting in a head-on crash.

The driver, and only occupant, of the Nissan died on the scene. The married couple in the Volkswagen were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department is working to figure out why the Nissan left the roadway. The investigation into the crash is ongoing as of the time of this report.

