COLUMBUS, Ind.– The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-65 Sunday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the 64.5 mile marker around 8:15 p.m.

A 2001 Ford Ranger was going northbound in a construction area when the driver hit some barrels and hit a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to flip.

The driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released.