Deadly crash in Fishers under investigation

FISHERS, Ind.– A man was killed in a crash early Monday morning, according to police in Fishers.

The Fishers Police Department (FPD) said officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of State Road 37 near 135th Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.

FPD said the crash involved a Dodge Charger and Toyota Scion.

Officers found a man trapped inside the Toyota suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital by Fishers EMS and later died from those injuries.

Investigators said initial findings indicate the Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Road 37 when it collided head on with the Dodge Charger.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Charger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of State Road 37 were closed for nearly four hours while the crash was being investigated.

FPD said the crash remains under investigation.