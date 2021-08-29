Deadly crash claims life of New Castle man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Saturday night.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Hillsboro Road in New Castle.

Police say when deputies arrived on scene they discovered 37-year-old Timothy Denny had been ejected from his vehicle. Despite deputies quickly beginning to render aid, Denny succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.