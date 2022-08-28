Knox County (CBS4) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash.

Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said that Hunt was the only person involved in the crash. In addition to Indiana State Police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources and the Knox County Coroner’s Office also assisted in the investigation.