Deadly accident in Decatur County claims Indy man

Photo by Indiana State Police. A fatal accident on I-71 near Greensburg.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Indianapolis is dead following a two vehicle crash on I-74 near Greensburg.

Kevin J. Porter II of Indianapolis was pronounced dead after he was transported to Decatur County Memorial Hospital following a collision between his box truck and the rear end of a tanker trailer.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lane of I-74 near the 134 mile marker.

Police say traffic was slowed due to backup from two separate crashes and that Porter failed to stop before colliding into the rear of the tanker trailer.

The westbound lanes of I-74 were closed for approximately three hours for crash investigation and cleanup following the accident.

The driver of the tanker trailer sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing at this time.