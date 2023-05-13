ANDERSON, Ind. – A dead body has been found on the White River by a kayaker near the Rangeline Nature Preserve, according to a press release sent from the Anderson Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Saturday at 9:55 a.m. on a report of a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a kayaker that located the body while paddling on the White River.

The victim is currently only identified as a white male that was recovered approximately 1/4 mile west of Rangeline Rd.

His identity is being withheld until the Madison County Coroner’s Office can determine the official cause of death during an autopsy. Police are also still actively working to notify family members.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be updated as it becomes available.