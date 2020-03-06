DEA warns deadly Fentanyl showing up in illegal pills, impacting Hoosiers statewide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Drug Enforcement Agency sends an urgent message about the dangers of Fentanyl, especially after seeing cases in every part of Indiana. Recently, the Madison County Coroner revealed autopsy reports showing two Anderson men died of overdoses involving Fentanyl in January.

Fentanyl is 50 times more deadly than heroin, according to the DEA. Merely two milligrams, which can fit on a pencil point, is enough to kill a person. This is not your doctor's Fentanyl.

"If you're not getting it from a doctor, or a pharmacist that's reputable and you get your own prescription, and you're trusting that you're getting it from somebody on the street or the black market, you're playing Russian Roulette with your life," Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the DEA, said.

Gannon revealed the DEA in Indiana is finding thousands of illicit Oxycodone pills containing Fentanyl. The reported numbers of all opioid overdoses in Indiana are staggering.

Last year, 817 people died in Indiana after overdosing on opioids. Of that group, 182 people were from Marion County.

"Narcan plays a role of bringing people back to life when they've actually overdosed and could be dying," Gannon said. "You can only imagine what the real numbers would be like if we didn't have Narcan."

A sugar packet holds between two and four grams of the substance. Gannon said that amount of Fentanyl is enough to kill 2,000 people. Gannon also asserts the illegal drug is not made in America.

"The Mexican drug trafficking organizations, they're in cahoots with some of the other Chinese trafficking organizations," Gannon said. "They're producing Fentanyl and they're flooding our country with it."

Drug dealers do not care about the community.

"Drug traffickers are all about making money," Gannon said. "That's it. Period."

The DEA works tirelessly to make sure dealers don't get make the final move.

"We work with our state and local partners," Gannon said. "We try to identify the most violent drug traffickers out there, and we put them where they belong."

The Indiana State Department of Health provides resources for people who are battling addiction. Gannon insisted the best thing neighbors can do for each other is to encourage those struggling to get help. You can find a link to their resources at www.in.gov/isdh.

The DEA also encourages people to dispose of their unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions during the Drug Take Back days. You can find more information here, www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov