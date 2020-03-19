DEA sweeps Indianapolis, nets suspected dealers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A large scale drug investigation culminated in a series of Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raids that fanned out across the Circle City Thursday morning.

Officials said between 20 and 30 people were arrested for suspected drug dealing.

The raids involved DEA, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the office of U.S. Attorney Josh Minker.

Starting around 6 a.m., Federal agents spread across Indianapolis looking for suspected drug dealers after an investigation that was months in the making.

Authorities said the raids involve a variety of types of drug trafficking, and the investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon is assigned to the Indianapolis District Office for the DEA.

Gannon said he has a message for those partaking in this kind of behavior.

“For all the drug traffickers out there, we’re gonna do what we always do. We’re gonna put all our resources together and hold them accountable for peddling poison in our streets and preying on people that have substance abuse issues.”