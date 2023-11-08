INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple homes across Indianapolis and central Indiana were raided this week as part of a lengthy drug investigation by the DEA.

Federal investigators confirm they searched more than a half dozen locations, from Indianapolis to Fishers and beyond.

In one neighborhood near 38th Street and German Church Road in Indy, a loud noise startled neighbors Wednesday morning.

“I was sitting on my deck and I heard a big boom,” said Lisa Fowler. “I thought it was a car accident, so I ran through the house and saw police and SWAT.”

Fowler said she watched as federal drug enforcement agents searched her neighbor’s home.

At the same time, the DEA raided a second home two miles away near East 46th Street.

Neighbors in the area said that they are glad efforts are being made to get dangerous illegal drugs off the streets.

“What I can confirm is that we had a large-scale investigation that was coordinated with the US Attorney’s office,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Gannon. “We conducted several search warrants and arrests today in the Indianapolis and surrounding area.”

Gannon said the warrants stemmed from an investigation that’s been ongoing for months. While he couldn’t provide the names of the suspects being sought, the number of people arrested or how many drugs were seized, Gannon said the goal of the operation is obvious.

“We’re out to protect our people and make our city and state safe,” said Gannon. “So, when we can hold people accountable that are putting poison into our community, that’s exactly what we have to do.”

Just a tiny amount of fentanyl, enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, can be deadly. As a result, last year in Marion County there were 852 fatal drug overdoses with 641 being fentanyl-related.

Statewide, those numbers swelled to more than 2,800 overdose deaths.

These numbers are why Fowler said she supports the work of the DEA on her street.

“I’m glad they did what they did. I’m glad the police were all safe. This stuff has got to stop,” said Fowler.

While the DEA referred us to the US Attorney for more information on arrests, the federal prosecutor couldn’t confirm or deny any details in the case today.