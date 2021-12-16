DEA agents arrest 40 people in drug busts spanning Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin

CHICAGO — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Division stated 40 people have been arrested throughout Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin as the result of a prolonged drug investigation spanning between Sept. 29 to Dec. 14.

Seized in the multi-state public safety surge were 183 pounds of fentanyl, including 68,250 counterfeit fentanyl pills.

The DEA stated 16 guns and $542,305 in U.S. currency were also seized during the federal busts.

“Seizing large amounts of fentanyl throughout the DEA’s Chicago Division reflects our commitment to keeping families safe, and bringing to justice drug traffickers who inflict harm on our communities,” said Robert Bell, special agent in charge of the DEA Chicago Division.

“The proliferation and trafficking of deadly counterfeit pills, purposely laced with fentanyl, is continuing to threaten the vulnerable throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin,” he added. “DEA will continue to relentlessly work with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, including federal prosecutors, to save lives.”

Since Aug. 3, DEA agents throughout Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin have arrested 62 people, seized 236 pounds of fentanyl, seized guns and collected over $647,000 in U.S. currency. This federal surge has specifically targeted fentanyl and counterfeit pills laced with the drug.

Click here to find out more about counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.