WHITELAND, Ind. — Potential severe weather in Whiteland put neighbors on edge as city officials and neighbors spent the morning and night before preparing.

Luckily, the rain, thunder and lightning seen Wednesday in Whiteland was nothing like the Ef-3 tornado the town saw Friday.

“I definitely didn’t expect that,” said Dale Tow. “And from the time I heard it, I couldn’t even get across the room and then it was, ‘Boom,’ like a bomb went off.”

Tow was in his home on Pearl St. in Whiteland when the storm hit. He was lucky, his is one of the few homes on his street that is still livable. His neighbor across the street saw his entire home blown away by the tornado.

”I will never hear another tornado warning and have the same feeling, the same attitude towards it,” Tow said.

He was up till 3 a.m. Tuesday night preparing for the Wednesday storms.

”Anything that would blow around is inside that room,” Tow said, pointing to his home.

Five days of work has put a huge dent in the damage in Whiteland but there is still plenty of debris around. The scattered wood, metal and more makes potential severe weather and high winds even more dangerous.

”Everything that is loose debris here in this community is going to become a projectile and it doesn’t take a lot,” said Michael Pruitt, the public information officer for the Johnson County Incident Management Team.

Whiteland was well prepared for storms Wednesday, Pruitt said. The town has brought in an outside weather agency to monitor the storms.

”It takes a huge load off of us because we’re all watching,” Pruitt said.

Volunteer efforts were suspended Wednesday but professional crews and line workers could still be seen throughout the city before and after the rain rolled in.

”They worked late last night and started as soon as they could this morning,” said Carmen Young, the Town of Whiteland Community Development Director.

With people still out working ahead of the Wednesday storms, Whiteland first responders went door to door to warn people.

”Made sure we were trying those areas that were stricken by the tornado,” Pruitt said. “People were working to let them know to take shelter because not everybody might have access to their phone when they are out working.”

Although Wednesday was a missed day for the hundreds of volunteers that have been out working in Whiteland, Pruitt said a day off just might be a good thing.

”Kind of let everybody take a breath, regroup and get some rest and then as this weather clears up Thursday, Friday, into the weekend it looks like the weather is going pretty decent and so everybody will be able to go back to work,” he said.

Whiteland asks anyone who wants to volunteer to check in at the Clark-Pleasant Administration Building first. This helps them stay organized. They want to make sure volunteers have the proper gear and don’t go where they are not supposed to.

”If folks are going on private property, we’re just trying to make sure they have permission to be on those properties,” Young said.

Additional support from the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security will be coming on Thursday. Whiteland opened up its own family assistance center Wednesday at the Clark-Pleasant Admin building.

”The biggest need is housing and feeding their housing voucher,” Young said. “They come and they fill out the form and we’ve been quickly able to get them a 30-day housing voucher.”

At least, 30 homes are going to have to be torn down in Whiteland – many more also have severe damage.