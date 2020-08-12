Daughter desperate for answers in mom’s disappearance from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The last time anyone saw or heard from Chenell Gilbert, 43, was on June 9 on the city’s west side. Gilbert was last seen in a neighborhood near Girls School and Rockville Roads before 6:30 a.m.

Her family said she was visiting an ex-boyfriend’s home on Mars Drive. That house is where investigators found her car. They also pinged her cell phone at that location. But after searching the house, they did not find her.

“The further time goes, it’s just hard,” Cierra McCaleb, her oldest daughter, said. “Hard is not even the word but that’s just all I have right now to say.”

McCaleb spoke about her mom from her college dorm room. She is a senior and her college classes resume next week. On top of worrying about her mom and her education, the family’s beloved dog died today.

“That was just really hurtful because my mom’s missing and then on top of that now our family dog has problems and we have to put him to sleep,” McCaleb said. “My mom gave us that dog a few years back. That was supposed to be our family dog, you know?”

IMPD homicide detectives are looking into this missing persons case amid a heavy case load. Dan Rosenberg of CrimeStoppers acknowledges how thorough that unit is.

“I think it’s to their great credit they take on even missing persons ones that we can’t prove that there is a homicide yet,” Rosenberg said.

CrimeStoppers is hopeful someone will come forward with a tip that solves this case, and brings closure to this family.

“Every little piece of information, and many times cases turn on that one piece of information that somebody has that they don’t even realize is important.” Rosenberg said.

Anyone with any information about Chenell’s whereabouts should contact Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).