CARMEL, Ind. — Just hours into the new year, a woman was rescued from a burning car by a group of Good Samaritans.

Astonishing dashcam video shows the flames covering a car after a frightening crash not even three hours into the new year. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s morning at the roundabout at 96th Street and Spring Mill Road.

That driver miraculously survived thanks to the help of a group of Good Samaritans who pulled her to safety as they waited for help to arrive.

Security guard Matt Garrison’s dashcam started recording on his ride home from work New Year’s morning when he neared a massive blaze at the roundabout.

“As I got closer, I saw the car totally engulfed in flames,” he said.

As the flames grew larger and hotter, two nearby drivers had already jumped to the rescue.

“I saw two gentlemen pulling a lady out who was still on fire on some of her clothing,” Garrison said. “They were trying to put it out. They did not have to do what they did, and they did it.”

Shortly after, Garrison also jumped in to help and got the driver and the other two Good Samaritans off the road and out of harm’s way. His dashcam camera also recorded him searching for other passengers.

“She was just really scared,” Garrison described. “[We were] just trying to comfort her and be with her right there. So, we kept telling her, ‘You’re not alone. We’re here with you. Don’t worry, we have help coming.'”

Garrison also helped direct traffic before emergency crews arrived. First responders then took the driver, Jasmine Jackson, to the hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday night, FOX59/CBS4’s cameras caught the moment one of Jasmine’s close friends got to thank one of the people who saved Jasmine’s life.

“The fact that everything played out as it was supposed to for her to be here today, I am so thankful for it,” Evelyn Perez said as she hugged Matt Garrison. “I’m so thankful for you. Oh my god, I’m so thankful for you.”

While the crash is still under investigation, Perez said one thing is clear: Jasmine’s healing is well underway.

“The fact that she can be responsive and understand and hear, she’s going to be okay,” Perez said. “We understand that it’s going to be a process and we’re all going to be there for her with it, but she’s going to be okay thanks to you guys.”

Perez said Jasmine will undergo surgery on Thursday. She will likely spend a few months in the hospital, she said.

Friends have also organized a GoFundMe for Jasmine’s recovery.