Darius Leonard launches foundation to give back to community

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 24: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard is giving back to the communities who have given so much to him.

He announced Tuesday that he started the Maniac Foundation with his wife. He wants to focus on 3 key things to start, which are helping families in need, setting up educational programs for kids, and getting kids more active.

He says so many people have been there for him throughout his life, he wanted to pay it forward.

“Indianapolis has been my home for the past three years – this community has given me so much and I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to give back,” said Leonard.

The Maniac Foundation will help both Indianapolis, and Leonard’s hometown of Lake View, South Carolina.

Leonard says he needs volunteers, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. For more information, visit www.ManiacFoundation.org.