Danville Police looking for help finding suspects involved in pursuit

AVON, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding two people involved in a theft at a Danville Walmart that led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department said the pursuit started after officers responded to a report of a theft from the Danville Walmart.

The pursuit took officers on County Road 100 North before ending in a crash just east of County Road 600 East. A man and woman ran from the vehicle into the woods.

K-9 units from multiple agencies are now searching the area, looking for a tall, skinny, bald or short-haired, black male wearing a white tank top and white and blue camouflage shorts and a short, heavy-set, black female wearing matching pink velvet sweatpants and top, carrying a purse.

Anyone who sees these individuals is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 immediately.